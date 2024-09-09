PNB, SAI, Canara Bank register win in Inter-Department National Championship

Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Punjab National Bank, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Sports Authority of India, and Canara Bank notched up facile wins on the fifth day of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Monday.

SAI edged past Central Secretariat 2-1 in a Pool A outing, while in Pool B, Canara Bank hammered Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Team 6-0, thanks to Somaiah Kuppanda's hat-trick.

In Pool D, CAGI went past Central Reserve Police Force 4-2, while PNB plundered Central Industrial Security Force 5-0, courtesy Gursimran Singh's hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Pool C witnessed a couple of draws. The Sahastra Seema Bal held Tamil Nadu Police 3-3, whereas Food Corporation of India and Services Sports Control Board settled for a 1-1 stalemate. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024