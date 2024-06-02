PNG post 136 for 8 against WI in T20 World Cup match

Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 2 (PTI) Sent in to bat, Papua New Guinea made 136 for 8 against the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sese Bau top-scored for PNG with 50 off 43 balls while wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga remained not out on 25.

For the West Indies, Andre Russell (2/19) and Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Papua New Guinea: 136 for 8 in 20 overs (Sese Bau 50; Andre Russell 2/19, Alzarri Joseph Alzarri Joseph 2/34). PTI PDS PDS BS BS