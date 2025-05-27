Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Audio series platform Pocket FM will partner Jaipur Patriots as their official back-of-the-jersey partner for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2025.

To mark the partnership, Pocket FM is also launching an internal table tennis face-off across its India offices, beginning May 29.

The Patriots return this season with a fierce line-up: India’s top-ranked women’s singles player, Sreeja Akula, international stars like Kanak Jha and Britt Eerland, and a fresh wave of Indian talent.

Coached by Pavel Rehorek (Czech Republic) and Sachin Shetty (India), the team will is focused on rewriting the script for table tennis in India "Jaipur Patriots is on a mission to make table tennis matter more in India to turn matches into moments that stay with our fans," said Parina Parekh, Co-owner, Jaipur Patriots.

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 begins May 31, 2025 at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad. Matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema. PTI KHS KHS