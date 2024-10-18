Points battle to resume in Indian Racing Festival's Round 4 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Oct 18 (PTI) Leaders Bengal Tigers are expected to face stiff competition from close rivals Goa Aces, while Chennai Turbo Racers would look to reduce the gap with top two teams when the fourth round of the Indian Racing Festival begins at the challenging Kari Motor Speedway, here.

Alongside the IRL, the 27th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship will also be held.

As the competition enters the penultimate round, the battle for points has intensified.

Pole position will be critical as overtaking opportunities are limited on this technical circuit and that too when rain is likey lash the Kari Motor Speedway, known for its twisty layout.

Leading the IRL team championship are the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, represented by Alistair Yoong (Malaysia), Fabienne Wohlwend (Liechtenstein), and Indians Ruhaan Alva and Nikhil Bohra, who have consistently performed and amassed 155 points.

Close behind are Goa Aces JA Racing (133 points) and Chennai Turbo Racers (101 points), who staged a brilliant comeback in Round 3. The rankings are rounded out by Speed Demons Delhi (79), Bangalore Speedsters (77), and Hyderabad Black Birds (49).

Bengaluru’s Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) is leading the standings in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship in the LGB Formula 4 category with 49 points.

His impressive consistency has kept him ahead of teammates Bala Prasath and Chetan Surineni, who are battling it out for the remaining podium spots.

In the Formula 4 Indian Championship, South African Aqil Alibhai (Black Birds Hyderabad) leads the standings with 144 points after his Round 3 victory, but faces tough competition from Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) and Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters), who are both within striking distance. PTI AT TAP