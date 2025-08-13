Pole vault superstar Duplantis named inaugural 'Ultimate Star' of WA Ultimate Championship

Monaco, Aug 13 (PTI) Swedish pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis was on Wednesday announced as the inaugural 'Ultimate Star' of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, just over a year before the first edition of the event in Budapest.

The new role will see Duplantis -- who set his latest world record of 6.29m in Budapest on Tuesday -- as one of the select key collaborators pursuing their cultural passions outside of athletics in music, fashion, art, on-screen and who will promote the new global season-ending championship.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship is a ground-breaking global contest where the world's top-ranked track and field athletes will compete head-to-head to decide who is truly the best.

To be staged every two years, the event will provide a spectacular conclusion to the summer athletics season in the years when there will be no World Athletics Championships.

Pitting world champions against Olympic champions, against Wanda Diamond League winners, and against the year's best performing athletes, the world's best will settle the debate across three intense sessions of action from September 11 to 13, 2026, World Athletics said in a release.

Twenty-six athletes have already automatically qualified as reigning individual Olympic champions and Duplantis is among them. The Swedish pole vault superstar secured his second successive Olympic crown in Paris, achieving the ninth of his now 13 world record-breaking performances with a 6.25m clearance.

The 25-year-old has won every global men's pole vault title on offer since earning his first Olympic gold in Tokyo four years ago. He has won three world indoor titles and two world titles outdoors -- the most recent of those coming in Budapest.

"It's an honour to be named the first Ultimate Star for the new World Athletics Ultimate Championship," said Duplantis.

"We're always looking for new ways to make sure that the spotlight shines on athletics and the Ultimate will light up Budapest. I have great memories of winning world gold two years ago and remember the incredible atmosphere inside the stadium that night. It would be a dream to break the world record in front of a packed crowd next year.

"This event is set to showcase our sport like never before and I can't wait to be a part of it." World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "Mondo is one of the megastars of our sport -- known for his remarkable talents both on and off the field of play. Whether he is dazzling us with his pole vault prowess or motivating us with his music, Mondo commands centre stage and we're delighted to announce him as our inaugural Ultimate Star.

"We have created this must-see new event to ensure every athletics season culminates with a major global championship with real meaning for the athletes, fans, media, and broadcasters. "The stakes are high – every session will be packed with finals, and a record-setting prize pot is up for grabs. We're ready to see Mondo and his fellow global greats proudly represent their countries and put on a show."