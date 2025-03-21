Politicians versus actors T20 match for TB awareness: BJP MP Anurag Thakur to take part

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur will take part in a friendly T20 cricket match between politicians and actors at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday as part of TB Mukt Bharat awareness campaign.

The match, which will start at 5:30pm, will be between the Leaders XI led by Thakur and Actors XI under Suniel Shetty.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Salman Khan, MPs Supriya Sule, Arvind Sawant, and former MP Pritam Munde will be present for the game being organised by Thakur.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India TB-free, Thakur said awareness is the biggest medium to prevent the disease.

"Recently, a successful friendly match between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs was organized in Delhi, which received a lot of love from the public. Such events will be organized in future to further promote public awareness for TB free India," Thakur added. PTI DDV BNM