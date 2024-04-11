Ponting hopeful of Kuldeep, Mukesh's return against Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar are "training strongly" and may be available for their away match against Lucknow Super Giants, said head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday.

Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep suffered a groin niggle and missed DC's last three matches against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Mukesh pulled his hamstring against CSK and missed the team's last two matches.

"We're hoping that they'll both be available," the two-time World Cup-winning Australian skipper said on the eve of the game against LSG.

"Both those guys are obviously first picked in our starting time, so the last couple of games we sort of haven't been able to take the part with our full-strength team.

"But they both trained strongly yesterday. Hopefully, we'll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully both those guys are fit for us," he added.

The Rishabh Pant-led side have registered one win out of five matches so far. "Our best cricket has been really good, but three or four overs in almost every game has been the difference for us. We've conceded too many runs late in a couple of our bowling innings, and when we've had crucial run chases, we haven't been able to quite nail them." Speaking about preparedness for the next match, Ponting said, "We know that we have to start playing our best cricket quickly.

"Our overall approach to the game hasn't changed. We know the things we have to pay attention to, we know the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition team." PTI TAP BS BS