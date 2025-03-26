Pooja Rani, Sonia Lather move into finals of Women's National Boxing Championship

Greater Noida, Mar 26 (PTI) Seasoned boxers Pooja Rani and Sonia Lather secured their spots in the finals of the Women's National Boxing Championship with contrasting victories here on Wednesday.

Haryana’s Pooja, a two-time Asian Champion, eked out a hard-fought 4-2 split decision win over Railways' Anupama in the 80kg semifinal.

Competing in the final bout of the day, the 34-year-old Pooja had to dig deep into her reservoir of experience to overcome Anupama, as both boxers waited for the other to make the first move.

However, in the third round, Pooja unleashed a flurry of powerful hooks and jabs to claim the win.

"I’ve sparred with her before, but this was the first time I’ve faced her in a competition. Being a Railways boxer, I knew there would be pressure, as RSPB is a strong team," Pooja told PTI after the bout.

"Despite the pressure, I knew I could defeat her. The first two rounds were decided by split decision, so in the third round, I gave it my all." World Championships silver medallist Sonia also advanced to the final, keeping her title hopes alive with a clinical, unanimous decision victory over Maharashtra’s Poonam Kaithwas.

The 33-year-old will take on Police's Sanju while Pooja will face Police’s Lalfakmawi Ralte in the final.

Defending champions Jaismine (57kg), Minakshi (48kg), and Anamika Hooda (51kg) all cruised into their second consecutive finals.

Continuing her dominant run, Services' Jaismine secured another RSC victory, out-punching Punjab's Vishaka Vartiya.

The Commonwealth Games medallist, who has steamrolled her opponents with relentless power and precision thus far, will now face Haryana's Priya, who edged past Railways’ Poonam.

Minakshi, who had knocked out world champion Nitu Ghanghas in the previous round, triumphed over Delhi's Sanjana with a third-round RSC victory, booking her place in the final.

Meanwhile, Anamika had to fight tooth and nail for her 4-3 split decision win over Tamil Nadu's Kalaivani S in a nail-biting contest.

In the 70kg category, Railways' Sanamacha Chanu continued her strong run, securing a unanimous decision win over All India Police’s Imroz Khan.

The Youth World Champion now faces Haryana's Saneh, who put on a commanding display in her 5:0 victory over Lalita. PTI APA BS BS