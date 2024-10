Pooja, Rashmikaa enter quarterfinals of ITF Mysuru Open

Mysuru, Oct 10 (PTI) Unseeded Pooja Ingale of India shocked eighth seeded compatriot Humera Bharamus to enter the quarterfinals of the ITF Mysuru Open here on Thursday.

Ingale edged out Humera, her doubles partner, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to set up a meeting with second-seeded American Jessie Aney, who defeated wildcard entrant Sahira Singh for the loss of just one game.

Top-seeded Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty hardly broke a sweat during her 6-1, 6-3 workout against Tanisha Kashyap.

Soha-Akanksha in semis =============== In doubles, local pair Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture sailed into the doubles semifinals with a lopsided 6-0, 6-1 win over Abhilasha Bista (Nepal) and Paavanii Paathak.

They will next meet the Russian pair of Polina Kaibekova and Ralina Kalimullina.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Singles (Round 2): 7-Akanksha Nitture beat Shria Atturu (USA) 6-3, 6-4; 4-Riya Bhatia beat Kaili Demi Teso (Japan) 6-3, 6-3; Poona Ingale beat 8-Humera Baharmus 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6); Smriti Bhasin beat Harshini N Nagaraj 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); 3-Elena Jamshidi (Denmark) beat Polina Kaibekova (Russia) 6-4, 6-2; 2-Jessie Aney (USA) beat Sahira Singh 6-0, 6-1; 1-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty beat Tanisha Kashyap 6-1, 6-3; Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar beat Yashaswini Panwar 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles (Quarterfinals): 1-Jessie Aney (USA)/ Riya Bhatia beat Smriti Bhasin/ Elena Jamshidi (Denmark) 6-2, 6-3; 4-Soha Sadiq/ Akanksha Nitture beat Abhilasha Bista (Nepal)/ Paavanii Paathak 6-0, 6-1; Diva Bhatia/ Sai Samhitha beat Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi/ Carolann Delaunay (North Caledonia) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-6; Polina Kaibekova/ Ralina Kalimullina (Russia) beat Humera/ Pooja Ingale 5-7, 6-3, 10-7. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 APA APA APA