Poonacha, men's doubles pairs bow out of Pune ATP Challenger 100

Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) Niki Poonacha lost the men's singles quarterfinals while the two men's doubles pairs could not make it past the last-four stage of the ATP Challenger 100 International tournament here on Friday.

Poonacha did most of the hard work but missed a match point to go down to seventh seeded Dane Sweeny of Australia.

Sweeny came back from a 2-5 deficit in the third set to end the challenge of the Indian wildcard, eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in a contest that lasted a little over two hours.

Local favourite Arjun Kadhe, partnering Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, went down 3-6, 4-6 in just under an hour to third seeds Dan Added of France and Yunseong Chung of South Korea.

The other Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, on a roll given their recent domination, saw their 10-match winning run come to an end.

Ramanathan and Myneni were beaten by the Australian pair of Tristian Schoolkate and Adam Walton 6-7(6), 2-6.

In singles, Walton will take on Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia in the semifinals, having beaten Russia's Alexey Zakharov 6-4, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match.

The fourth-seeded Valentin Vacherot also reached the semifinals with a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over France’s Enzo Couacaud, setting up a clash against Sweeny in the final four. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM