Pooran, Waseem put MI Emirates in playoffs with victory over Gulf Giants

Abu Dhabi, Dec 24 (PTI) Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Waseem struck brisk half-centuries as MI Emirates sealed a playoff berth with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Gulf Giants in the World ILT20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here.

An impressive bowling performance, coupled with Pooran and Waseem's unbeaten 140-run stand in just 89 balls secured their fourth straight win with 21 balls to spare on Tuesday.

Chasing 142, MI Emirates were 58/2 in 10 overs, before Pooran and Waseem smashed 84 runs in the next 6.3 overs. Waseem carried the bat with 59 runs in 42 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes, while Pooran scored an unbeaten 69 in just 49 balls, smashing six sixes and three fours.

For the Giants Moeen Ali's 51 runs in 48 balls went in vain.

In the second innings, Mark Adair set the tone when he trapped Jonny Bairstow LBW (0 off 3), before Azmatullah Omarzai removed Tom Banton (0 off 5) reducing MI Emirates to 2/2 within the first two overs.

Pooran and Waseem rotated the strike effectively, finding the odd boundary. Pooran began accelerating post the 10th over and brought up his half-century in 43 balls with a boundary in the 14th over.

After completing a 100-run partnership with Pooran in just 74 balls, Waseem bagged his own half-century in just 38 balls, his first of the season.

At the 15th over mark, MI Emirates needed 27 runs in 30 balls. The duo closed out the win with ease, with Pooran hitting back-to-back sixes in the 16th over to bring the scores level before Waseem calmly completed the chase.

Earlier, Romario Shepherd made early inroads by removing James Vince (3 off 4) in the second over, before Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11 off 10) was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi an over later. Shepherd struck again in the fourth to dismiss Asif Khan (12 off 8), as MI Emirates kept the Giants to 36/3 at the end of the powerplay.

MI Emirates continued to squeeze the Giants, with Arab Gul trapping Lorcan Tucker (13 off 13) LBW in the ninth over. Moeen Ali and Omarzai (14 off 19) struggled to lift the tempo as tidy spells from Gul, Shakib Al Hasan and Kieron Pollard ensured the Giants scored just 18 runs between overs seven and 10.

Ali and Omarzai added momentum with a partnership of 40 runs in 34 balls, which was broken in the 15th over when Farooqi got Omarzai.

Ali and Mayers then put up a 52-run stand off 35 balls. The acceleration came with 15 runs in the 16th over, followed by another 15 in the 18th. Ali brought up his half-century in the 19th over, and with Mayers' unbeaten cameo of 28 runs in 18 balls, including four fours and a six, pushed the Giants to 141/6.