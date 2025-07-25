Pope, Root take England to 332 for 2 at lunch on day 2

Manchester, Jul 25 (PTI) England vice-captain Ollie Pope and Joe Root struck unbeaten half-centuries to take the hosts to 332/2 at lunch on day three of the fourth Test here on Friday.

Resuming on 225/2, the duo added 107 runs in the morning session to reduce India's first-innings lead to 26 runs.

Pope (70 batting) scored his fifty in 93 balls, while Root took 99 deliveries to get to his his half-century.

Root (63 not out) also surpassed Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test history.

Openers Ben Duckett (94) and Zak Crawley (84) had notched up half centuries on Thursday after England bowled India out for 358.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out in 114.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 5/72).

England 1st innings: 332/2 in 74 overs (Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84, Ollie Pope 70 batting, Joe Root 63 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 1/59 ).