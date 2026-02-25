Positive opening day for India at Dutch Junior International

Haarlem (The Netherlands), Feb 25 (PTI) Indians made a positive start as multiple men’s singles players progressed to the next round at the Dutch Junior International here on Wednesday.

Dev Ruparelia registered a straight-game victory over Rokas Lesinskas of Lithuania, winning 21-15, 21-18 in a 29-minute contest.

He will next face fellow Indian Pranit Somani, who secured a hard-fought 21-13, 21-23, 21-11 win over Christopher Kunckel of Denmark in 49 minutes.

Akhil Reddy Bobba also advanced comfortably, defeating Jarno Deters of Germany 21-11, 21-9.

In other results, Samuel Tamang beat Nils Barion of Germany 21-9, 21-9 while Aanayan Borah defeated Milan Zeisig, also of Germany, 22-20, 21-19. PTI PDS PDS DDV