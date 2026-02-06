Possibility of influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out: Court denies bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday refused to grant bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, saying the possibility that the accused may influence witnesses "cannot be ruled out".

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar was hearing the bail application filed by Kumar in the case of Dhankar's killing at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

"It is important to mention that many other material witnesses are yet to be examined and the possibility of influencing such material witnesses by applicant/accused Sushil Kumar cannot be ruled out," the court said.

It noted that the allegations against Kumar are serious in nature and his bail plea was also rejected by the Supreme Court last year.

"In view of the fact that the bail application of the applicant was cancelled by the Supreme Court vide order dated August 13, 2025, this court is not inclined to allow the bail application filed by the applicant. The same is dismissed, accordingly," the judge said.

The court also said that the apex court had made various observations while denying the relief to Kumar, including the societal impact upon his release.

Kumar's lawyer told the court that his client has been in custody for four years and the trial would take more time.

"No evidence has come on record that Sushil abducted anyone. Most of the witnesses have already been examined and most of them have turned hostile. He should be granted bail," the lawyer said.

Opposing the bail plea, lawyer Joshini Tuli, representing the victim's father, said Kumar has been named as the main conspirator in the case, which has a total of 20 accused.

She contended that Kumar had made Delhi a criminal playground and he is a celebrated wrestler with political links, who can use that power to influence witnesses.

"He was named as the mastermind in the case. Most of the witnesses have already turned hostile and the remaining are scheduled to be examined in the coming days. If he comes out of jail, he could influence them," she said.

Kumar and others are accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends over an alleged property dispute in May 2021.

According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar had suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object. Two of his friends were also injured in the alleged assault.

Kumar was arrested in May 2021 and a sessions court granted him a week's interim bail for his knee surgery on July 19, 2023.

The trial court, in October 2022, framed charges against Kumar under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections dealing with murder, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and rioting with a deadly weapon. Charges were also framed under the provisions of the Arms Act.

The trial court had noted that after being abducted and brought to the stadium, Dhankar was severely assaulted by several accused persons with baseball and hockey sticks. PTI SKM RC