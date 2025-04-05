Powerplay is definitely a concern for us, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday expressed his concerns with the side's struggles in the powerplay and said they are "over concerned or tentative" about how they fare in the first six overs with both bat and ball.

CSK suffered their third defeat in four outings in this edition of the IPL, going down by 25 runs to Delhi Capitals at Chepauk.

"Not today, since the last three games, it's not really going our way. We're trying our level best in all three departments," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation.

"I think powerplay is definitely a concern for us - in batting and bowling department. We've spotted that since the second game.

"We're trying but it's just not happening. I just think that we are over concerned or tentative about who's coming on to bowl in the powerplay... we're losing a wicket in the first or second over. We're just over concerned about things in the powerplay." CSK managed just 46 runs for the loss of three wickets in the powerplay on Saturday, having struggled to get going in their previous outings also.

"Everyone needs to come together. We need to make those things happen. Since the powerplay, we were always playing a catch-up game. We had Ash at No. 8, and we didn't have Overton.

"The plan was to take it as deep as possible. DC bowled really well. Even when Shivam was batting, we were looking for momentum but we just couldn't get it." Set a tricky target of 184 on a pitch where batting was not the easiest thing to do, CSK were restricted to 158 for five in 20 overs.

Stylish India batter KL Rahul played the leading role in DC's comfortable win, making 77 off 51 balls while opening the innings, having batted at number four in the last match.

"It's just how it's been! I am quite used to it. I was personally prepping to play at the top of the order before the IPL started. I had a chat with the coach, and he said he wanted me to bat at No. 4 because we had a player who didn't turn up," Rahul said.

The wicketkeeper-batter was pushed up to the top after an injury ruled out regular opener Faf du Plessis from this game.

"I was happy that I got the opportunity today at the top of the order. It's more mental, and the pattern and process of getting in. Just getting used to walking in at a particular stage. I like to get used to doing the same thing.

"Since I've been going up and down the order, it takes me a few minutes to get used to it. That's something I've been working on - to not take those two or three balls. I started off really well, but through the middle, it was a bit scratchy." Rahul, who struck six fours and three sixes while anchoring the DC innings, praised Abhishek Porel, skipper Axar Patel and Sameer Rizvi, with whom he had some useful partnerships.

"Those quick 20-25 runs (from Porel) set up the game. It really sets you up. I had a couple of partnerships like that with Axar and Abishek Porel.

"I hit a few boundaries early on in the powerplay, and kept losing wickets at the wrong time when I wanted to go. Towards the end, the weather and the heat got to me; I got cooked." Axar, who bowled just one over in the match, said he was "saving himself" after suffering an injury on his finger.

"I didn't expect it to be easy (on winning three on the bounce). Everyone contributed, the team balance looks good. Feels good as a captain to win three out of three," he said.

Asked about not bowling enough, Axar said, "I was saving myself (today) and I also have an inured finger.

"Every match, there are some great catches and some drops as well. As a captain, I don't think we have played a perfect match yet. IPL is a long tournament, the momentum can swing anytime."