PPA Tour, Major League Pickleball to debut in India next year

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Pro Tour of Pickleball (PPA) and Major League Pickleball (MLP) are set to debut in India next year.

The inaugural Indian Open worth 1500 PPA ranking points will take place next year and feature pro players from around the world.

The United Pickleball Association and Global Sports have teamed up to promote the sport in the country through the PPA Tour and MLP.

Played both indoors and outdoors, pickleball is short-handed paddle sport in which two players for singles and four players for doubles hit a ball over a 34-inch net until one side is unable to return or makes an error.

It will start with an exhibition PPA Tour India Monsoon Pickleball Championships in Mumbai in August, which will feature 20 pro players.

The Indian Open 2025, also the debut PPA Tour event in Asia, will be held in February.

The MLP will be a week-long franchise-based competition for a 12-team season in pipeline from June 2025.

“The PPA Tour India and MLP India will create a pathway for players to compete on pickleball’s biggest stage and reach the top of the sport,” said Connor Pardoe, founder and CEO of the PPA Tour in a statement. PTI DDV BS BS