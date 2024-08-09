Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh to be India's flag-bearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Paris: Celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games here on Sunday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed this on Friday.

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership".

Seejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat at the ongoing Games.