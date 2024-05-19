Prabhsimran Singh guides PBKS to 214/5 against SRH in IPL match

Hyderabad: A half-century by Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh and his 97-run partnership with Atharva Taide guided the side to 214 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the penultimate league match of the IPL here on Sunday.

Prabhsimran, who scored his second half-century this IPL season, made 71 off 45 balls before a faint edge off his gloves was pouched by SRH keeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Prabhsimran along with Atharva (46) took PBKS to 97 in just 9.1 overs before the latter was dismissed.

South African Rilee Rossouw scored a 24-ball 49.

T Natarajan (2/33), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (1/37), and Pat Cummins (1/36) were the wicket-takers for SRH.

Punjab Kings are fighting for pride having being eliminated from the playoffs race, while SRH have made the last-four grade.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 214 for 5 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 46, Prabhsimran Singh 71, Rilee Rossouw 49; T Natarajan 2/33) vs Subrisers Hyderabad.