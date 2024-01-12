Prabhudessai's unbeaten 124 puts Goa in command vs Chandigarh

Porvorim, Jan 12 (PTI) Goa opener Suyash Prabhudessai remained unbeaten on 124 as the hosts were in command with 267/3 on the opening day their Ranji Group C match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, the Goans were off to a decent start, with Prabhudessai and Ishaan Gadekar (45) putting on a 79-run opening stand before the latter was knocked over by pacer Arpit Pannu.

Prabhudessai then joined forces with Krishnamurthy Siddharth (77) and built a strong 149-run partnership for the second wicket, strengthening the Goa innings.

The stand was eventually disturbed by Raj Bawa.

In another Group C fixture in Ahmedabad, Gujarat folded for 264 against Karnataka with Vasuki Koushik's returning with 4/49.

Put in, Gujarat were off to a shaky start and were reeling at 45 for four before Kshitij Patel (95) and Umang Kumar (72) tailored a healthy 157-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Eventually, Vijaykumar Vyshak got rid of Kshitij at 202, quickly followed by Umang six runs later before they were bundled out at 264.

In Chandigarh, Railways finished day one on 118 for three against Punjab, thanks to Pratham Singh's unbeaten 50.

Play could only be started after lunch due to bad light.

For Punjab, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul and Abhinav Sharma grabbed a wicket each, while Sanvir Singh put up a tidy show.

Bad light rendered no opening day's proceedings in Tripura home match against Tamil Nadu at Agartala.

Brief Scores In Porvorim: Goa 267/3; 90 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 124 batting, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 77; Raj Bawa 1/36) versus Chandigarh.

In Ahmedabad: Gujarat 264; 88 overs (Kshitij Patel 95, Umang Kumar 72; Vasuki Koushik 4/49) versus Karnataka.

In Chandigarh: Railways 118/3; 34 overs (Pratham Singh 50 batting; Baltej Singh 1/26) versus Punjab.

In Agartala: Tripura versus Tamil Nadu - No play. PTI AYG TAP