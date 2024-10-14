Pragathi Gowda impresses in Rallye Du Centre Alsace in France

Selestat (France), Oct 14 (PTI) Indian rallyist Pragathi Gowda finished 16th overall in the Rallye Du Centre Alsace, her fourth international event, held here.

Competing against 67 other drivers in the asphalt rally on Sunday, she achieved an impressive average speed of 108.5 km/h.

The two-day Rallye Du Centre Alsace covered a total distance of 306.11 km.

After ending the first leg in 36th place, Pragathi gained confidence in the second leg, successfully navigating the challenging conditions and reaching the 16th position by consistently hitting the small goals set by her team.

“This was just my fourth International rally and every rally I’ve been making huge steps and improvements which is positive. Every rally has been different from the other. And this was the toughest so far in terms of driving conditions and the grip level," Pragathi said after the win.

"I am very happy that we could adapt and inhale the nature of it quickly and the car kept responding every step of the way, which built more confidence and inspired consistency.” Rossel Yohan and Fernandes Steve were the race leaders on Rally 2 cars Citreon C3 and Hyundai I20 N respectively.

Pragathi, sponsored by Sidvin and MRF, will take part in the Rally de Espana, in Spain, on October 18 and 19 in order to prepare for the World Motorsport Games to be held between October 23 and 28, where she will be representing India in the Rally Category.