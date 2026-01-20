Praggnanandhaa confirmed for Norway Chess 2026

Stavanger (Norway), Jan 20 (PTI) Indian star R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday confirmed his participation in the prestigious Norway Chess tournament for the third time.

One of the leading talents of the new generation, Praggnanandhaa qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament after winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit and continues to establish himself among the very best players in the world.

"Looking forward to be back in Norway Chess, I enjoyed playing in 2024. Most exciting format I have played!" Praggnanandhaa said in a press release on Tuesday.

Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess, said, "Praggnanandhaa delivered some memorable moments at Norway Chess in 2024, and it's great to welcome him back." "From qualifying for the Candidates to achieving major results on the world stage, his consistency and ambition make him an exciting player for both fans and competitors. We're looking forward to seeing what he brings to the tournament in 2026." Praggnanandhaa first made his mark at Norway Chess in 2022, when he won the tournament, earning his place among the tournament's rising talents.

In 2024, Praggnanandhaa claimed his first classical victory over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess – a breakthrough moment that underlined his ability to compete with the very best.

The same year, he was part of India's gold medal–winning team at the Chess Olympiad, contributing to one of the most successful chapters in Indian chess history.

His consistent performances have led him to a career-high world ranking of number four and a peak rating of 2785. PTI AH APS APS