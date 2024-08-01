Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbeck, Arjun join Superstar Men for Global Chess League Season 2

London, Aug 1 (PTI) R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Nodirbek Abdusattorov will join Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand in the Superstar Men line-up during the second season of the Global Chess League, a Fide-rated tournament, to be held here between from October 3 to 12.

Praggnanandhaa, the reigning world number eight, was the star in the opening season, winning the Player of the Tournament award.

US Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and10th-ranked Wei Yi will also be a part of the Superstar Men, along with Vidit Gujrathi, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richard Rapport, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Alexander Grischuk, Parham Maghsoodloo and Vladislav Artemiev.

“I am thrilled to be back for the second season of the Global Chess League. The inaugural season was a remarkable learning experience as I got to play alongside Magnus Carlsen and other top players," Praggnanandhaa said in a release.

Meanwhile, Nodirbek noted, "The roster of players is incredibly strong, and the format challenges players and teams alike. I am looking forward to another memorable outing with my team in the Global Chess League." In the tournament, each team will play 10 games in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each contest being determined in a best-of-six board scoring system.