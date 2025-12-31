Prajwal Dev awarded wild card to Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Indian tennis star Prajwal Dev has been handed a wild card for the 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open to be played here between January 5 and 11.

Prajwal has been in fine form of late and clinched the men's singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 event in Bhubaneswar last month.

"It's a proud moment for me to compete at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, especially in my home state. This tournament has consistently provided us a world class stage to test ourselves against formidable international competition," said Prajwal.

The event was upgraded last year to an ATP Challenger 125 level, and the Bengaluru Open now features a prize purse of USD 225,000 and awards 125 ATP ranking points to the singles champion.

"Prajwal Dev has been a consistent and committed performer on the professional circuit and has contributed significantly to Indian tennis over the years.

"His dedication and hard work make him a deserving recipient of the wild card for the Bengaluru Open 2026," said Sunil Yajaman, the Tournament Director of Bengaluru Open. PTI UNG PM PM