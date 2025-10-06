Prakaash, Hruthik & Tavish advance to second round at U16 Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Prakaash Sarran, Hruthik Katakam and Tavish Pahwa recorded dominant wins in the boy U16 singles event of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, here Monday.

Sixth seed Hruthik beat Rudra Batham 6–2, 6–1 in one hour and 10 minutes. Hruthik broke Batham’s serve five times across two sets to seal a convincing win.

Eighth seed Tavish delivered a composed performance to beat Gyansh Manchanda 6–3, 6–1. Pahwa broke serve midway through the opening set and carried that momentum into a one-sided second set, showing his class and shot-making from the baseline.

Meanwhile, top seed Prakaash Sarran of Karnataka also impressed in his outing, defeating Atharva Anant 6–1, 6–2. Sarran’s aggressive groundstrokes and solid serving allowed him to dominate throughout.

Persistent rain in New Delhi disrupted the day’s schedule of the tournament, postponing a few matches across the boys' and girls' U16 and U14 singles main draw rounds. PTI AT ATK