Prakhar Chaturvedi breaks Yuvraj Singh's Cooch Behar record with unbeaten 404

Shivamogga: Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi on Monday broke Yuvraj Singh's 25-year-old record for the highest score in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final with an unbeaten 404 off 636 balls against Mumbai here.

Yuvraj, who went on to become an Indian great, had smashed 358 for Punjab in a game against Bihar back in 1999. India's World Cup-winning captain M S Dhoni was part of that Bihar squad.

The highest individual score in India's premier U-19 domestic event is Vijay Zol's 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011-12.

Chaturvedi's epic effort included 46 fours and three sixes.

"Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai," posted the BCCI on X.

Charturvedi's marathon effort helped Karnataka amass 890 for eight in response to Mumbai's 380. The game was drawn with Karnataka taking the first-innings lead.

Harshil Dhamani scored 179 in Karnataka's innings. The game was called off once Chaturvedi crossed the 400-run mark.