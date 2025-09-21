Pramod Bhagat wins gold and silver; Sukant Kadam claims two silver

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) India's Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar brought glory to the country at the China Para Badminton International 2025 with their remarkable performances.

Ace shuttler Pramod made a golden comeback after 18 months, clinching the men's singles SL3 gold medal.

Facing stiff competition from Indonesia's Muh Al Imran, Pramod lost the first set 15-2 but bounced back brilliantly to win the next two sets 21-19, 21-16 and sealing the top prize in a thrilling contest.

This was an emotional victory for Pramod, marking his return to the international circuit after missing the Paris Paralympics due to three whereabouts failures.

In men's doubles, he paired with Kadam and secured silver after falling short against compatriots Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a gripping final that ended 18-21, 22-20, 18-21.

World No.1 Kadam put up a strong show in the men's singles SL4 category, battling through a tough draw before finishing with a silver medal. In the final, he went down to France's Lucas Mazur 9-21, 8-21.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Krishna also added to India's tally with a silver medal in the men's singles SH6 event.

He fought valiantly against Thailand's Natthapong Meechai in a close three-setter before settling for second place, with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 7-21, 17-21.