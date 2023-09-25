Advertisment
Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault and all-around finals in gymnastics at Asian Games

NewsDrum Desk
25 Sep 2023

Hangzhou (China), Sep 25 (PTI) India’s Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-round competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games here.

Nayak took the sixth position among top eight qualifiers in the women’s vault event earning a total of 12.716 points.

The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women’s all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27.

She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. Among the countries that had three gymnasts each were China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, North Korea and Republic of Korea. PTI SSC DDV

