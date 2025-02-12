Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha and Tvesa aim to shine in Saudi Ladies International

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Feb 12 (PTI) Young golfer Pranavi Urs, the top Indian on the Ladies European Tour in 2024, will aim to make an impression when she makes her debut at the sixth PIF Saudi Ladies International, starting here on Wednesday.

The other Indians in the field for the lucrative USD 5 million event include five-time LET winner Aditi Ashok, who also competes on the LPGA Tour, two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar, and Tvesa Malik Sandhu.

Pranavi, who impressed on the domestic Hero Women’s Golf Tour with several wins, secured five Top 10 finishes, including two third-place finishes at the Dormy Open and Andalucia Open de Espana.

In her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour, the 21-year-old finished 17th on the Money List and will hope for a good outing this week.

Diksha Dagar, who had a strong start to the 2025 season, finished second last week after losing in a play-off to Cara Gainer at the season-opening Lalla Meryem Cup.

Last season, Dagar, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, had a more modest campaign by her standards, recording four Top-10 finishes and finishing 29th in the OOM, after securing third place in 2023.

Tvesa Malik Sandhu, meanwhile, bounced back to regain her LET card and finished 60th on the Money List in 2024. She came close to her first win before losing a play-off to Alice Hewson at the VP Swiss Bank Ladies Open.

This week, a massive prize pool of USD 5 million is on offer, split across two events. The Team competition has a prize fund of USD 500,000, while the Individual competition boasts a total prize pool of USD 4.5 million.

A total of 112 players will compete in two competitions, with a 54-hole Individual stroke play tournament alongside a 36-hole Team competition. The field comprises eight tournament invitations, 62 LET players, and 42 players from the top 300 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand returns to the venue where she claimed victory in 2024. She is joined by former champions Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark (2020) and England’s Georgia Hall (2022). ATK ATK