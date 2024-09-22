Pranavi cards her best LET score, finishes seventh at La Sella Open golf

Costa Blanca (Spain) Sep 22 (PTI) Rookie Indian professional Pranavi Urs fired a sensational 6-under 66 on the Ladies European Tour to jump to tied-seventh place at the One million La Sella Open golf tournament at the La Sella Resort here.

Pranavi, who shot rounds of 72-71-71-66, totalled 8-under and rose from tied-26 after the third round to tied seventh.

It was her fourth Top-10 of the season and will see her climb further on the Order of Merit.

Ridhima Dilawari, who had a great start and was T-15 after two rounds, slipped to T-51 with cards of 70-71-74-76 for 3-over total, while Tvesa Malik, who made the cut on the line, was T-57 with 70-74-76-73 and was 5-over for the week.

Germany's Helen Briem, who has won four LET Access events this season exploded with a superb maiden LET win as she put together rounds of 67-71-66-66 for an 18-under total and a two-shot win over Pauline Roussin-Bochard of France, who had rounds of 71-71-65-65 and a 16-under total.

It was Breim's debut on the LET as a professional and she has won four times in LET Access, including the Rose Ladies earlier this month.

Sara Kouskova of Czech Republic was third with a final round of 67 and was 13-under, while Spain's Ana Pelaez (69) was fourth at 11-under. Sofie Bringer of Sweden shot 67 and at 10-under she was fifth.

Pranavi, a multiple winner on her domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour and playing her first season on the LET, has had three previous Top-10 finishes.

She was fifth at Lalla Meryem in Morocco, seventh the at Aramco Team Series in Korea and tied third at Dormy Open in Helsingborg.

Starting the final round way down in the 28th place, Pranavi picked three birdies on the front nine with gains on the fourth, fifth and the ninth holes.

On the back nine of the La Sella Resort Club, she birdied the 10th, 14th, and the 16th for 66, which was her best round on the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi is due to play the Lacoste Open de France, where Tvesa Malik will also tee up.