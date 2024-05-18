Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters

Brandenburg (Germany), May 18 (PTI) Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik were the only ones to make the 36-hole cut at the Amundi German Masters.

Pranavi and Diksha carded 1-over 73 each and were 3-over for two rounds and placed T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over.

Of the four others, Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by a shot, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots.

Avani Prashanth withdrew midway through the second round. The cut fell at +5, with 66 players making it through to the weekend.

Germany's Alexandra Försterling produced a round of 70 (-2) for the second consecutive day to lead by a stroke.

The Berlin native sat in a share of fourth place overnight and began her second round from the 10th tee at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

Försterling’s round was built around the three birdies she rolled in between the sixth and the ninth, as she had four birdies and two bogeys.

Since teeing it up at this tournament in 2023, Försterling has won three Ladies European Tour titles.

Försterling leads the charge, but there is plenty of German interest behind, with Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Sandra Gal and Helen Briem all one shot further back.

The German trio sit in a tie for second place on three-under, alongside LET Order of Merit leader Bronte Law of England.

Schmidt, leading on the opening day, had a trickier second round, shooting a 73.

Five players sit in a share of sixth place, with France’s Celine Herbin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan, Slovenia’s Ana Belac and Morocco’s Ines Laklalech all on two-under-par.

Czechia’s Tereza Melecka secured her first hole-in-one as a professional, acing the par-three fifth hole with a pitching wedge. PTI CORR AYG TAP