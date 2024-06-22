Pranavi, Diksha assured of final round in Czech Ladies Open

Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 22 (PTI) Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar ensured their presence in the final round of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, while the other four Indians are also likely to make the cut.

Pranavi was T-17 and Diksha T-47 but the round was still in progress.

Pranavi added a bogey-free 69 to her first round 71 to get to 4-under 140 and was T-17, while Diksha, who shot 71 in the first round could not get many of her putts to fall.

Diksha had two birdies, both one-putts on the fourth and the eighth. Her bogeys came on the fifth and the 13th, when she missed the fairways and the green in regulation. Overall, she took 30 putts for the round, but even that was slightly better than the 32 from first day. She was T-47 provisionally.

Pranavi also missed a lot of makeable putts and needed 31 for the second day. But the positive was that she did not drop any bogeys.

Vani Kapoor was even par through eight holes in the second round and 4-under overall in T-17 and amateur Avani Prashanth with 69 and even par through 12 in the second was 3-under and was T-29.

Ridhima Dilawari with 70 and even par through 13 holes was 2-under and Tvesa Malik with 71 and 1-under through 11 was also 2-under. They were both T-37 as play was still in progress.

Welsh golfer Chloe Williams, who led after the first round was still on the top at 10-under and was 1-under through 11 holes in the second round after a first round of 63.

Hannah Green (67-68) was second at 9-under, while Marta Martin (69-67) was tied third with Caroline Hedwall (65-71) at 8-under. PTI Corr AT AT