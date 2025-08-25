Pranavi finishes as top Indian in 21st place in Hills Open

Gothenburg (Sweden), Aug 25 (PTI) A double bogey late in the final round put paid to Indian golfer Pranavi Urs' hopes for a top-15 finish as she ended at tied 21st at the Hills Open here.

Pranavi, who is slowly making a comeback after an injury, shot 2-under 69 and totalled 4-over for the week to finish tied-21st at the Hills Golf & Sports Club on Sunday.

After four birdies on the seventh, 11th, 12tth and the 14th, she was going great till she double bogeyed the par-4 17th. The back nine saw tough conditions.

Hitaashee Bakshi (71) finished tied-41st with a total of 7-over while Sneha Singh slipped in the final round with a 76 and ended tied-47th.

The other four Indian golfers, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall, Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor missed the cut.

Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren secured her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title on home soil, finishing two shots clear of the field.

The 20-year-old Stanford University student impressed in front of home crowd, started the day tied for the lead with Germany’s Leonie Harm.

She went on to shoot 1-under 70 despite two late bogeys and a double bogey. She finished at 6-under for the week and was two clear of Lisa Pettersson (70) and Leonie Harm (72).

Ortengren joins England’s Lottie Woad who won as an amateur at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, and Jana Melichova at the 2022 Czech Ladies Open.

Ortengren carded five birdies, but let her advantage got down to just one shot heading onto 18 despite having a four-shot lead with five holes left to play. But, she closed out with a confident birdie putt.

Two shots back were Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson and Germany’s Leonie Harm on four-under par. Two players finished in a tie for fifth place, including Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad and France’s Nastasia Nadaud, on two-under par.

England's Alice Hewson was one shot further back to finish in solo seventh place, highlighted by a birdie finish.

The LET now has a week’s break in the schedule but will then head to America for the Aramco Houston Championship, taking place at Golfcrest Country Club, September 5-7. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS