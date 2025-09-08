Pranavi finishes modest 50th as Nuria wins her fifth LET title

Houston (US) Sep 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs shot 2-over par on the final day to finish a modest Tied-50th at the Houston Championship here.

Pranavi, a multiple winner on her home tour, endured a roller coaster week with rounds of 72-69-74.

The other two Indians in the field-- Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik had missed the cut.

Pranavi had just one birdie on the final day and three bogeys on the second, fourth and the 13th.

Spain's Nuria Iturrioz fired a final round of four-under 68 to secure her fifth Ladies European Tour (LET) title. She won by two strokes.

The Spanish star began the day in second place just one shot behind compatriot Carlota Ciganda at Golfcrest Country Club. Three birdies in her final five holes saw Iturrioz surge ahead of Ciganda and England's Charley Hull to secure her first victory since 2023.

England's Hull (67) and Spain’s Ciganda (71) ended the week in a tie for second place on 11-under-par in Houston.

Singapore's Shannon Tan finished in solo fourth place on 10-under-par after a final round of 64 (-8), which included an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys.

A trio of Frenchwoman were in a share of fifth place with Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour, and Nastasia Nadaud all on nine-under-par.