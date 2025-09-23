Pranavi finishes T-42 in La Sella as Huang wins title

Alicante (Spain), Sep 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded an even par 72 to sign off in T-42 position in the 2025 La Sella Open here.

Pranavi finished with a birdie for 2-over for the week which helped her move from T-47 to T-42.

Her compatriot Hitaashee Bakshi (76) slipped with four bogeys on the back nine and ended in T-53rd place at 6-over total for the week.

The two will play the Lacoste Ladies Open de France next week.

Canada's Anna Huang stormed to her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title, winning with a total of 20-under-par at La Sella Golf Resort.

Huang was in control this week, completing a wire-to-wire victory to win the tournament at the age of 16 years, 10 months and 22 days.

The 16-year-old produced rounds of 64-66-69-69 to become the youngest winner on the LET in 2025 and win by seven strokes.

On the final day, the LET rookie made her first birdie on the third before rolling in another on the ninth in Spain.

France's Nastasia Nadaud finished in outright second place on -under-par after a final round of 1 over 73 in Spain.

Australia's Maddison Hinson-Tolchard recorded her best-ever finish on the LET with a solo third place on 12-under-par. PTI COR APA APA