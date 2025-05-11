Pranavi finishes tied 40th and Diksha tied 52nd in Aramco Korea

Seoul, May 11 (PTI) India's Pranavi Urs faced problems on the front nine for the second straight day as she carded 2-over 74 to finish tied 40th in the Aramco Korea Championship here on Sunday.

Her compatriot Diksha Dagar had an up-and-down round for a 3-over 75 and a tied 52nd place on the leaderboard.

As Pranavi totalled 5-over 221, Diksha aggregated 6-over 222.

Home favourite Hyo Joo Kim produced a steady final round to defend her title and land a second victory of the year.

Heading into the final day one shot clear at New Korea Country Korea, the South Korean carded a 69 (-3) to withstand Chiara Tamburlini's (68) valiant chase and win by two shots on seven-under par.

Kim totalled 7-under 209 and Tamburlini was 5-undder 211 to be second.

Pranavi had three bogeys on the front – the same as the second day -- when she played the stretch as her second nine. On the back nine on the final day, she had two birdies against one bogey for a 74.

Diksha had three bogeys and just one birdie on the front and then landed an eagle on the Par-5 13th, but dropped shots on 11th, 15th and the 18th for her 75.

The victory marks Kim's 25th career win, third on the Ladies European Tour (LET), and second of 2025 after she won the Ford Championship on the LPGA. A year ago Kim won Aramco Team Series – Korea by three shots.

Two groups ahead, LET Order of Merit winner Tamburlini started to pile on the pressure. The Swiss star rebounded from a bogey at the par-4 first to card five birdies at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th and 9th to take the outright lead on five-under par.

In solo third on four-under par was South Korean amateur Seojin Park. A member of the country's national team, Park fired the round of the week 65 (-7) to shoot up the leaderboard on the final day.

Four players finished fourth on three-under par, including France's Perrine Delacour, South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace, Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd and Austria's Emma Spitz.

The next event is in the Netherlands for the start of the Tour's European swing, beginning with the Dutch Ladies Open.