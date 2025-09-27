Pranavi plays strong second round to enter top-20 in France

Deauville (France), Sep 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs showed she is getting back into form as she carded a 3-under 68 on the second day of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France to be tied 16th in the Ladies European Tour (LET) event here.

Pranavi, with scores of 70 and 68, is four-under par over two days with one more round left at the Golf Barriere de Deauville.

Diksha Dagar too made the cut, shooting a second round of 2-under 69. She is placed T-44th with a one-under par score.

Tvesa Malik (74-72) and Avani Prashanth (73-74) missed the cut, which fell at 1-over.

Canadian teenage sensation Anna Huang, fresh from her victory last week at the La Sella Open, fired 7-under 64 to race into the lead.

Pranavi began her second day on the back nine. She bounced back well from an early bogey on the 12th hole with consecutive birdies on the par-5 16th and par-3 17th holes.

On the front nine, she birdied the second and fourth holes before dropping a shot on the seventh. She finished her round with a birdie on the ninth.

Diksha too began on the back nine and dropped a shot on the 17th before finding her rhythm with four birdies on the front nine. She had her second bogey of the day on the eighth hole.

Her birdies came on the second, third, fifth and ninth holes. Diksha is the top Indian player on the Order of Merit at 20th spot.

Tvesa carded 1-over 72 while Prashanth carded 3-over 74. Tvesa and Prashanth had total scores of four over and five over respectively.

Anna Huang, 16, led by one stroke after making eight birdies and a bogey in her second round. Her total score now stands at 10-under par.

Opening day leader Alessia Nobilio, Helen Briem and Casandra Alexander are tied for second place at nine-under par. Nobilio carded 3-under 68, Briem 4-under 67 and Alexander 6-under 65. PTI Cor AM AM AM