Pranavi shares honours with Kochhar in IGPL Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Pranavi Urs produced a stunning six-under 62 to share the lead with her male counterpart Karandeep Kochhar after the opening day of the IGPL Invitational Mumbai, becoming the first woman player to hold a share of the lead at any stage on the Tour.

Playing her first IGPL event, Pranavi notched up eight birdies against two bogeys to join Kochhar at the top. Kochhar, who finished a few minutes earlier, signed off in style with an eagle–par–eagle finish for his own 62.

Pranavi currently plies her trade on the Ladies European Tour, while Kochhar is assured of an Asian Tour card for next season.

It was a strong day overall for women golfers, with four of them featuring inside the top 10. Besides Pranavi, Vani Kapoor was tied sixth alongside Durga Nittur, while Ridhima Dilawari was tied ninth.

Trailing the co-leaders is two-time winner and IGPL Order of Merit leader Aman Raj, who shot a four-under 64 to take third place.

Kartik Singh, enjoying a consistent season despite not clinching a win, carded a three-under 65 to be tied fourth with Shaurya Binu.

Overall, Kartik was tied fourth with Binu (65), while Pukhraj Singh Gill, Vani Kapoor and Durga Nittur occupied tied sixth with two-under 66 each.

Amateur Ranveer Mitroo (67) shared ninth place with Ridhima Dilawari, Sachin Baisoya, Saarthak Chhibber, Manav Shah, Shat Mishra and veteran SSP Chawrasia, all shooting one-under 67.