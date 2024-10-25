Pranavi tied 7th; Tan, Hewson share lead after Round 2 at Hero Women's Indian Open

Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) Talented golfer Hitaashee Bakshi produced the day's best card, a solid four-under 68, but it was Pranavi Urs who emerged as the best-placed Indian, sharing seventh place after the second day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open here on Friday.

Domestic tour Order of Merit leader Hitaashee, who calls DLF her home course, bucked the prevalent trend of high numbers with a gritty show to grab a share of the 16th place.

The 20-year-old was, in fact, one of just nine players to break par on the day which included the two joint leaders -- Singapore’s Shannon Tan and Alice Hewson of England, who were at 2-under par 142 after 36 holes at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

The 21-year-old Pranavi (74-71) carded one-under 71 to take her total to 1-over 145 with Ridhima Dilawari (76-73) tied for 12th on 3-over 147 in the 114-strong field.

With the cut falling at an unprecedented 10-over 154, nine Indians went through to the weekend including two-time Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar (78-72, tied 24th) besides amateurs Mannat Brar (76-75; T35) and Janneya Dasanniee ((76-77, T-49).

Vani Kapoor (75-77) was T45, while Tvesa Malik also made it to the money rounds right on the bubble at 10 over 154 (77-77).

Pranavi, who has four top 10 finishes in her rookie LET season, including a tied third at the Dormy Helsingborg in May, was sanguine about her progress at her home Open.

“Yesterday I started slow. I started with three bogeys, but DLF is such a course that you can go five under, and you can also go five over. So, I think you just have to be patient, which I was yesterday, for a two-over.

"Today I started off pretty good, and I think I was just consistent. I'm happy with the one-under. I think my putting has been good both days. I think my pace has been very good on the golf course, which really helps with greens like this." On her plans for the third round, the 21-year-old from Mysuru, who is 27th on the Order of Merit, said, “Tomorrow I'll not be aggressive, but try just sticking to the plan and trying to hit as many regulations as possible. And, hopefully it goes well.” Bakshi had opened the event with an unexpected 8 over 80 on Thursday but bounced back strongly on the second day even as pre-event favourite and LET Order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland continued to struggle on the firm DLF greens to card a 9 over 81 on Friday after opening with a 74 on Thursday.

Hitaashee said, “After I finished my round one, I had a quick chat with my coach. We discussed a couple of things. We were pretty set what I had to do today. We didn't really do anything fancy. We just wanted to keep it simple - one shot at a time.

"I think that was the most important thing for me because I started off with a bogey, then second was a par but then third again was a bogey and all I could think of was just do not give up till the time you hit the last putt on the 18th. So, we just kept on playing one shot at a time." Tamburlini had travelled to Delhi with her season's third title in Taiwan but could only return a card on Friday that included a triple bogey, three double bogeys and three bogeys against two birdies.