Pranavi to lead Indian challenge at Houston Championship

Houston (US), Sep 4 (PTI) Golfer Pranavi Urs will lead the Indian challenge at the Houston Championship, the fourth event of the PIF Global Series this year, starting here on Friday.

Pranavi, who had to miss a lot of earlier events due to a wrist injury, is hoping to get back to form for the latter half of the season.

With Diksha Dagar sitting out the event at Golfcrest Country Club, the other two Indians in the field are rookie Avani Prashanth and the experienced Tvesa Malik.

The tournament will see 104 professionals compete in both the 36-hole Team competition and the 54-hole Individual stroke play competition.

Pranavi, a former multiple winner on her home Tour, is still looking for her maiden win on the LET.

For the team event, she is alongside Belgium's Manon De Roey , Daniela Darquea of Ecuador and German golfer Polly Mack.

Avani's teammates include Gemrany's Laura Fuenfstueck, Rosie Davies of England and Vanessa Bouvet of France.

While Tvesa will team up with Darcey Harry of Wales, Germany's Olivia Cowan and Italian golfer Virginia Elena Carta.

A total of 26 teams comprising four professionals will take part in the tournament with Team Captains selected using the official Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as of August 25.

Each captain chose one professional to be on their team, meanwhile the third and fourth members were picked at random. PTI COR APA APA