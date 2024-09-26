Pranavi, Tvesa all set for Open de France golf

Deauville (France), Sep 26 (PTI) Fresh from a Top-10 finish at the La Sella Open, Pranavi Urs will spearhead the Indian challenge, joined by Tvesa Malik at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

The 54-hole tournament with a purse of euros 375,000 will see the Top-60 make the cut after 36 holes and play the weekend.

The Indian girls had made the cut last week. A total of 96 players from 29 nations will tee up at the Diane Barrière course at Golf Barrière.

Pranavi had a stunning six-under 66, her career-best round on the Ladies European Tour, while finishing seventh. Tvesa finished T-57 after four rounds.

Pranavi is 24th on the Order of Merit, while Tvesa, making a comeback, is 47th. The top Indian is Diksha Dagar at 18 and she is taking a two-week break.

Multiple winner on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Pranavi is playing with Emma Spitz of Austria and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, who is having a good season.

Tvesa, also on a winner on Hero WPGT, will go out with Sara Byrne of Ireland and Lily Humphrey Mays of England. They are both in the afternoon session.

Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson returns to defend her Lacoste Ladies Open de France crown. After several close calls the popular Swede secured her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title in 2023, winning by three shots in Deauville to the delight of her peers.