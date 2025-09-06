Pranavi Urs makes modest start in Aramco Houston

Houston (US), Sep 6 (PTI) Pranavi Urs of India got off to a fair start in the Individual segment of the Aramco Houston Championship, carding an even par-7 in the opening round at the at Golfcrest Country Club.

Fellow Indians Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik shot identical 73s to be tied-56th.

Pranavi, a multiple winner on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour who has missed a number of events earlier this season, had two birdies against two bogeys in her round.

She is in Team Manon de Roey, which is tied-10th at 12-under in the team standings.

Avani, in Team Laura Fuenfstueck, and Tvesa, in Team Darcey Harry, are both tied-11th at 11-under.

England’s Mimi Rhodes opened with a six-under to lead the Individual competition at the Aramco Houston Championship in hot and humid conditions.

Rhodes, who has won three times on the LET in her rookie season, made her first birdie of the day on the fourth before two more on the seventh and eighth holes.

The 23-year-old dropped her only shot of the day on the ninth but bounced back with a birdie on 10 before rolling in three on the trot on 13, 14 and 15 to seal her round of 66.

Four players are in a share of second place with Spanish duo Nuria Iturrioz and Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia’s Ashley Lau, and Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands all on four-under-par.

In the team competition, the squad led by Celine Boutier is on top at the end of the first day of action.

Led by Celine Boutier, the team has Luna Sobron Galmes, Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher and Australia’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard.

They combined well to shoot 18-under and lead the team competition by two strokes.

Team Tan with Shanon Tan, Momoka Kobori, Danielle Kang and Agathe Sauzon sit in second place with a score of 16-under-par.

A highlight of the day was Czechia’s Kristyna Napoleaova making a hole-in-one on the fifth with her 9-iron. PTI COR TAP