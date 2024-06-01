Pranavi Urs moves into joint lead at Dormy Open

Helsingborg (Sweden), June 1 (PTI): India’s Pranavi Urs continued her solid form on the Ladies European Tour, rising to the top of the leaderboard after the second round in the Dormy Open here on Saturday.

Pranavi shares the lead with England’s Cara Gainer (65-71).

Pranavi, who had made every cut this season before withdrawing from last week’s Jabra Classic, shot 2-under 70 in the rain-hit first round and then added a bogey free 6-under 66 to go 8-under.

Playing in her 10th start, Pranavi shot her season’s best on LET, which bettered the 67s she shot in Lalla Meryem Cup and in Aramco Series Tampa. She has had two top-10s this year.

Only two Indian women have won on the Ladies European Tour. Aditi Ashok, who now plays on the LPGA, has five wins and Diksha Dagar, who is playing in Helsingborg this week, has won twice.

This year the Indian success has come from Tvesa Malik on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

Gainer had two birdies against one bogey in the second round.

Trailing the leading duo was Spain’s Mireia Prat who after a first 70 was 4-under through 16 holes to be 6-under.

Emily Pentilla of Finland (71-68) and Patricia Isabel Schmidt (71-68) at 5-under.

Among other Indians, Tvesa (70-71) was sure to make the cut and was tied 15. Diksha with 70 in the first round was yet to start her second round as the morning saw a lot of players complete their unfinished first rounds.

Vani Kapoor, who shot 71 in the first round, had a rough second round as she was 9-over through 15 holes and sure to miss the cut.

Pranavi, winner of the Hero Women’s Pro-Golf Order of Merit, started her second round from the first tee with Teresa Toscano and Sophie Witt.

She birdied four times on the front nine of the Allerum Golf Club and turned in 4-under.

On the back nine she birdies on the 12th and the 18th.

The highlight for Pranavi was that three of her six birdies came on the scoring Par-5s.

Earlier in the first round late on Friday, Pranavi was going strong at 3-under after her first nine holes on the back nine.

Then on her second nine, she dropped a double bogey on Par-5 first and another bogey on third.

She made up with birdies on the fifth and the seventh and finished with 70. PTI Corr UNG