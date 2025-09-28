Pranavi Urs secures top-5 in Ladies Open in France

Deauville (France), Sep 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Pranavi Urs produced her best round of the week on the final day to finish at tied-fifth at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

She carded a 6-under 65, which was three shots better than her second round, that helped her finish in top five in the LET event held at the Golf Barriere de Deauville.

The result would give Pranavi a lot of confidence ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open next week.

Diksha Dagar, the other Indian player remaining in the field, began the final round on the back nine and carded an even par round 71 to end the week at T-46 with a total score of one under par.

Canadian teenager Anna Huang carded a round of 6-under 65 to clinch her second title in as many weeks. She closed the week with a total score of 16 under par.

Pranavi got off to a strong start with an eagle on second hole followed by consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth to get to 4-under. After dropping shots with bogeys on the seventh and ninth holes, Pranavi turned in 2-under.

She managed to find her rhythm once more on the back nine as she made birdies on the 10th, 13th, 16th and 17th to pick up four shots and did no drop any bogeys to finish the week with a total score of 10 under par.

Dagar made birdies on the second, fourth and 12th holes, and had bogeys on the eighth, 11th and 17th holes for an even par 71.

Huang began the day on the front nine and got off to a strong start with consecutive birdies on the first two holes. Her only bogey of the day on the fourth hole saw her briefly share the lead with Casandra Alexander who also began her final day with consecutive birdies.

However, Huang soon put that small dip behind her as she immediately bounced back with a birdie on the fifth before picking up another shot on the eighth hole. She began her back nine with a birdie on the 10th hole and made late birdies on the 16th and 18th holes to secure the title.

Helen Briem of Germany and South African Casandra Alexander finished the week at tied second place with a total score of 14 under par. Briem and Alexander carded rounds of 5-under 66 with one bogey and six birdies each. Brianna Navarrosa was in fourth with a score of 11 under par.

First day leader, Alessia Nobilio and Kirsten Rudgeley, finished the week with a score of 10 under par to finish T-5 along with Pranavi.