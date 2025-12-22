Pranavi Urs to join Jeev at final IGPL Tour in Colombo

Colombo, Dec 22 (PTI) History-maker and IGPL Mumbai tour amateur winner Pranavi Urs is set to tee off alongside the seasoned Jeev Milkha Singh in the final leg of the IGPL Tour here, a conclusion to a breakthrough inaugural season.

Joining the field for the first time will be former Asian Tour No. 1 Jyoti Randhawa, who alongside Jeev, plays in the European Legends Tour.

Gaganjeet Bhullar demonstrated his class by winning the opening two events at Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, whereas SSP Chawrasia, a six-time Asian Tour winner, has also been a consistent presence throughout the season.

Additionally, Bhullar finished third at the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad recently after returning from his commitments on the International Series and Asian Tour.

The Order of Merit leader Aman Raj has been the star of the season, capturing victories at both Jaipur and Kolkata. The 30-year-old fired rounds of 9-under 61 three times in just four rounds during that stretch, demonstrating consistency that has propelled him to the top of the standings.

With over Rs. 60 lakh in earnings, Aman leads a competitive field that includes Pukhraj Singh Gill, who claimed his maiden professional title with a record nine-shot victory at Jamshedpur, and Kapil Kumar, the Pune champion.

The Colombo finale will be crucial as players vie for the coveted Order of Merit title and the rewards that come with it, including spots in the International Series India and Asian Tour Qualifying.

The highlight of the season came at Mumbai's Bombay Presidency Golf Club, where Pranavi Urs created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a professional tournament against men.

Making her IGPL debut, she fired a sensational bogey-free 8-under 60 in the final round to overcome a two-shot deficit and defeat her boyfriend, Karandeep Kochhar, by two strokes. Her triumph earned widespread acclaim, with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha praising her achievement as proof that "champions transcend gender".

Ridhima Dilawari, another talented female professional, will also be competing in Colombo alongside the diverse field of 47 professionals and 13 amateurs from India and Sri Lanka, ensuring the tour concludes with the same inclusive spirit that has defined its inaugural season.