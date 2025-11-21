Pranavi’s win against men at IGPL Mumbai wows Indian golf fraternity

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Pranavi Urs fired a sensational 8-under in the final round to become the first Indian woman golfer to win a title while competing against men in a mixed field at the IGPL Invitational Mumbai here on Friday.

One of 12 women in the field and playing her first IGPL event, Pranavi began the final day two shots behind leader Karandeep Kochhar. But she produced a remarkable finish to outplay the entire field by two shots, despite an eagle on the last hole from Kochhar at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

The former Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour Order of Merit winner pocketed Rs 22,50,000 for her historic victory, while Kochhar finished second and earned Rs 15,00,000.

"Pranavi Urs, becoming the first-ever female winner at IGPL Mumbai at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club is a testament of exceptional skill, experience and dedication. Breaking barriers and making history is no easy feat," Champika Sayal, Secretary-General of the Women’s Golf Association of India stated in a release.

“Pranavi's win at IGPL is an inspiration for many young players and at WGAI, we are extremely proud and overwhelmed by the performances of our female golfers.” This was the seventh event of the IGPL Tour, which is in its inaugural year. After stops in Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and Jamshedpur, the Tour reached Mumbai.

IGPL will now move to Ahmedabad for two events, including the Bharath Classic Golf, a half-million-dollar tournament co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour.

