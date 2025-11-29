Praneel Sharma wins twin titles at ITF World Junior Tennis Tour

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Praneel Sharma completed a memorable double at the ITF World Junior Tennis Tour J100 tournament, clinching both the singles and doubles titles as Roundglass Tennis Academy swept the honours at the DLTA Tennis Stadium here on Saturday.

Fifth seed Praneel defeated fellow academy player and third seed Aashravya Mehra 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6) in a hard-fought boys’ singles final. He then paired with Aditya Mor to secure the doubles crown, beating top seeds Tavish Pahwa and Samarth Sahita 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

Praneel beat fourth seed Vraj Gohli 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals before overcoming second seed Aradhya Kshitij 7-6, 3-1 (retd) in the quarterfinals.

In the second round, he defeated Shivtej Sirfule 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets and comfortably ousted Rohith Gobinath in the first round 6-4, 6-1.

The other finalist, Aashravya beat Shaurya Swarup 6-4, 6-3 in the first round to set up a meeting with Mansur Sainov of Kazakhstan in the second round. Sainov retired after the first set, which he lost 0-6.

The youngster then got the better of Tavish Pahwa 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and later shocked top seed Samarth Sahita 7-6, 6-0 in the semifinals.

In the doubles category, Praneel and Aditya posted a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory over Aahan Mishra and Aum Hiren Thakkar in the first round and then got a walkover in both the quarterfinals and semifinals as both the opponents retired before the match.