Prannoy enters pre-quarterfinals with win over Le Duc Phat

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) India's HS Prannoy staved off a spirited challenge from Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in the final group match to advance to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old from Kerala, who had recovered from a bout of chikungunya to compete in his maiden Olympics, squandered the opening game but got his acts together in time to notch up a 16-21 21-11 21-12 over the world number 70 Le in a hard-fought battle.

A world championships and Asian Games bronze medallist, Prannoy will next face Lakshya Sen in a all-Indian pre-quarterfinal clash.

Prannoy had defeated Germany's Fabian Roth in the opening group match.