Prannoy, Lakshya, Ashwini boost morale of Indian team ahead of World Junior Badminton C''ships

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) HS Prannoy called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Lakshya Sen urged players to leverage home conditions, and Ashwini Ponnappa asked the squad to trust their training, as they encouraged the 25-member Indian team ahead of the World Junior Championships.

The BWF World Junior Championships 2025 will be held in Guwahati from October 6-19 -- 17 years after India last hosted the prestigious event in Pune in 2008.

"It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent India at the World Juniors," said Prannoy, who won a world junior bronze medal in 2010 and has since become one of Indian badminton’s main stars.

"It's an opportunity for the juniors to play against the best in the world; this is the first stepping stone. From here you know what to expect in the next couple of years, because next you’re getting into the senior level," he added.

Most members of the Indian squad are training at the state-of-the-art National Centre of Excellence (NCE), and Lakshya stressed the importance of focus and discipline.

"It’s your home turf. It’s a great event to take advantage of the home support and conditions,” said the 24-year-old from Almora, who has bagged bronze medals both in the junior and senior world championships.

Women’s doubles star Ponnappa urged the players to enjoy themselves, trust their preparations, and give their best to win as many medals as possible for the country.

India has won 11 medals so far in the World Junior Championships, including one gold and four silver, with its best-ever performance coming in 2008 when Saina Nehwal won gold and RMV Gurusai Dutt secured bronze.

The Indian team is aiming for a podium finish in the mixed team event for the first time as they are seeded second, with strong hopes for the paired events in the individual championships. PTI ATK UNG