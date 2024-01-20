Prannoy mentally very strong, I see him as dark horse at Olympics: Denmark's head coach

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A matured and experienced HS Prannoy is enjoying the best phase of his career and would be one of the dark horses at the Paris Olympics, reckons Denmark's head coach Kenneth Jonassen.

Prannoy had a phenomenal season in 2023, winning a maiden bronze medal at the Asian Games and World Championships, and also sealed his first super 500 title at the Malaysia Masters besides finishing runner-up at Australia Open.

Jonassen, who has coached the likes of world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen and world no. 7 Anders Antonsen, believes Prannoy has an all-round game and is mentally strong.

"I definitely see him as one of dark horses. The last 12 months that he's had, he is again extremely confidence. His game is very rounded. It's a good attack, good defense, very physical appearance, fast and mentally very strong on court," Jonassen told PTI during an interview.

Prannoy, 31, qualified for his maiden semifinal at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament after defeating Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei here on Friday.

"I see him as one of those outsiders that maybe not go in as a favourite. But one of those that when he puts in his his 'A' game is very, very hard to beat, no matter who you are.

"And, I think a little bit what has seemed to have happened, he has been injury free for a long time. He is slowly getting confidence and then matured and experienced, all put into one.

"And that's why I believe, together with his coaches, he's enjoying, I think, the best time of his badminton career at the moment." 'Physically and mentally, quality of badminton has just gone up' ======================================= The 49-year-old Jonassen, who had won the 2003 Korea Open and 2004 Singapore Open as a player, has seen the game evolve in the last two decades and feels it has "most definitely" become more "fierce".

"If I look at the top 25 to maybe 28 players, I would consider world class players. On that day that can beat more or less each and everybody. The game is much more physical. These days it's very difficult to make easy points.

"It's great to see that men's single is pushing what I would call sometimes physical, what is possible to do.

"You don't get much more fit athletes then those guys, running around in men's singles, having to endure 80 minutes of gruelling and then stepping up and having to play the next day and the next day and the next day.

"So, physically and mentally, just quality of badminton has just gone up but the competition level is so fierce right now that you cannot be on 90 per cent, one day you're out. Maybe, not even 95 is enough. You need to push being right at the very edge." 'Satwik and Chirag not as emotional as they used to be' ================================== Jonassen was at the coach's chair when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag dismantled Denmark's world no. 5 pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

"I think they have come of age, they're more experienced, so they're not as emotional as they might have been when they were younger," he said.

"And I also think Mathias Boe has kind of sharpen the tools, with a little more discipline in certain ways of playing the game and understanding what is needed when you're in those pressure moments.

"So, I think overall, it's more and more experienced, more on used to being in that situation where there's pressure and understanding what they are capable to do at the moment. So, confidence is key in men's doubles." PTI ATK AH AH