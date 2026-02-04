Prarthana Thombare and Alevtina Ibragimova lose in quarterfinal

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) India's Prarthana Thombare and her partner Alevtina Ibragimova lost their women's doubles quarterfinal against the second seed pairing of Polina Iatcenko and Elena Pridankina in the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series here on Wednesday.

Prarthana and Alevtina lost 1-6, 1-6.

The tournament, which is being held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), witnessed high octane action that saw the top seeds Darja Semenistaja and Leolia Jeanjean book their spot in the next round.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Mei Yamaguchi also moved into the next round of the singles draw.

The day's action began with the top seed Semenistaja facing a stern test against Japan's Mai Hontama.

The Latvian had to battle it out initially, coming from behind to clinch the first set and then eventually settling for a tie-break win to get over the line in the second set.

In a contest that lasted an hour and 55 minutes, Semenistaja, the 2024 edition champion, secured a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Meanwhile, on Court 1, Mei Yamaguchi and Yasmine Kabbaj were involved in a hard fought contest that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Japanese scripted an inspired comeback in a three-set thriller, registering a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) win to progress to the quarterfinal.

Later, third seed Leolia Jeanjean made light work of Japan's Miho Kuramochi. The French ace, who has a career high ranking of 91, prevailed in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3 on centre court.

Last season's runner up, Mananchaya Sawangkaew also cruised into the next round courtesy her dominant display against Misaki Matsuda of Japan, winning a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

In the final game of the day, the singles top seed Semenistaja was paired alongside Zuzanna Pawlikowska, taking on the duo of Hiroko Kuwata and Park So-hyun in the doubles main draw.

Hiroko Kuwata and Park So-hyun prevailed 6-0, 6-4 to progress to the next round. PTI AH AH UNG